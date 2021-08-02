ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Morehouse College announced a plan to clear outstanding balances for students who had not enrolled for the fall 2021 term but had enrolled during the spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021, and summer 2021 terms.
The college declared on Monday that the financial support which was funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will go into effect on Friday, July 30.
According to the press release, the school's goal is to provide assistance to students experiencing financial hardships which have prevented them from enrolling in fall 2021 classes or receiving diplomas.
The President of Morehouse College released the following statement:
“In light of the challenges that so many of our students and their families have faced during the pandemic, our goal is to help our scholars continue to progress educationally and move forward in their collegiate and professional pursuits. As we eagerly anticipate reuniting with our students for an in-person living and learning experience this fall, along with the launch of our online bachelor’s degree classes, we will continue to create innovative ways to ensure that the cost of college never overshadows talent.”
