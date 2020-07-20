Morehouse College postpones in-person instruction

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Morehouse College announced Monday that students will continue learning remotely this fall, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Georgia. College officials have made no decision about re-opening the campus to students for the Spring 2021 Semester.
President David A. Thomas said the college has decided to postpone in-person instruction because he and the Board of Trustees are concerned about the spike in deadly cases of COVID-19 not only in the City of Atlanta and Fulton County, where Morehouse is located, but also in states where the college successfully recruits many of its students: California, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.
“As much as I wanted to see the men of Morehouse return to campus for classes on Aug. 19, the spike in COVID-19 cases in Georgia and across the nation, warrants us to change course to protect the health and safety of Morehouse students, faculty, and staff,” Thomas said. “Many of our target enrollment areas are facing outbreaks. And as families use their summer vacation to travel both locally and out of state, Morehouse could not guarantee the well-being of our community for in-person instruction, even with the rigorous safety protocols that we were planning. I believe that continuing online learning is our most prudent path forward.”
During the Fall 2020 Semester, most residence houses at Morehouse will remain closed, except for one facility that will be made available to some 40 international students and others in critical need of housing. Kilgore Student Center and the post office will re-open with strict sanitizing protocols. All faculty, staff, and students will be required to wear face masks and practice safe distancing while on campus.
Classes will be taught online from Aug. 19 through the end of finals, Nov. 20, with no fall break.
“Morehouse College is committed to maintaining the quality and continuity of our academic program, whether students are on campus or learning remotely,” Thomas said. “The online curriculum will be rigorous, engaging, and relevant to future careers. We will offer signature experiences and continue to build a sense of community online.”
All fall sports at Morehouse have been canceled, as well as Homecoming 2020, and international and domestic study-away programs. An on-campus Class of 2020 Commencement, however, is still being planned on campus for Dec. 13, 2020.
