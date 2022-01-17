ATLANTA (CBS46) — An exciting partnership is kicking off today between Viacom and the students at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
A short film honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr., written and produced by Morehouse College Cinema, Television & Emerging Media Studies , is already airing on all 9 MTV Entertainment Group channels (MTV, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Logo, TV Land, Pop TV, and Smithsonian Channel) with additional amplification across those brands' social and digital platforms.
The piece centers around the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, how it's linked to our present-day civil rights movement, and how the lessons he’s left have helped guide us along the way. Based on one of Morehouse’s most famous quote, “A candle in the dark,” the short film features students gathering on campus at dusk wearing Morehouse paraphernalia and holding flickering candles while a voiceover recites a poem referencing Dr. King. Intercut between the precession of students will be images of him at Morehouse connecting his journey to the journey the students gathering are making now.
MTV Entertainment Group is supplying the platform, the resources, and the funds needed to bring the students' visions to life.
Click here to view the virtual screenings.
