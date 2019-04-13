In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, people enter the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta. The country's only all-male historically black college will begin admitting transgender men next year. The move marks a major shift for Morehouse College at a time when higher education institutions around the nation are adopting more welcoming policies toward LGBT students. Morehouse College leaders told The Associated Press that its board of trustees approved the policy Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)