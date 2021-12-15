ATLANTA (CBS46) — Morehouse College announced it will share a $2 million gift contributed by the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation Wednesday.
The funds are dispersed specifically to support new scholarships for Black students at 12 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Spelman College and 10 others over a five-year period.
The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation contribution builds on Ralph Lauren Corporation’s commitments to address systemic racism and racial injustice by creating more pathways for equity within the fashion industry and beyond, beginning with education.
In collaboration with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the 10 institutions will be selected using several criteria, including current unmet funding needs, enrollment rates, proximity to Ralph Lauren Corporation’s U.S. operation centers, and institutions that have disciplines and curricula that foster careers in the retail industry. Each scholarship will encourage community service participation.
Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation said:
Students represent the best of the human spirit – passion, curiosity and boundless dreams. When all students have an equal chance to succeed, their dreams become realities and inspire us all.
“The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation works to make the dream of a better life a reality by championing equity and investing in historically underserved communities,” said Roseann Lynch, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Chief People Officer and Head of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. “Our hope is that these scholarships will deepen pathways of access to education for our future leaders and help enable them to pursue their own dreams.”
Morehouse College President David A. Thomas said the generous gift from the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will help deserving students to pursue their academic and career goals. Approximately 60 percent of rising Morehouse Men come from families with a household income of $40,000 or less. Morehouse, founded in 1867, is the only HBCU dedicated to educating and developing men to be leaders.
“Morehouse has a common cause with partners like the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation who believe that equity begins with education,” said Thomas, Ph.D. “Through educational investments, which help elevate the creativity and professional competence of talented students of color, we today empower the innovators who will develop the fashions, products and services the world will demand tomorrow.”
The Company’s work with HBCUs also includes facilitating career pathways for Black talent through internship, recruitment, mentorship, and development programs as a part of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Global Citizenship & Sustainability goals and its commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture.
The company said these are the efforts that are deepening as partnerships with educational institutions and external organizations evolve.
For more information about Morehouse College, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.