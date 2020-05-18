ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — One of Georgia's most prominent black institutions of higher education, Morehouse College, will have to carry out several cost reduction methods as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the 2020-2021 school budget into an anticipated deficit.
Effective June 1, the first phase of reductions will result in 54 part-time and full-time employees being furloughed for two months, and 13 full-time employees will be terminated.
Moreouse President David A. Thomas made the announcement Monday. He added the college may see a 25 percent decline in enrollment as a result of the pandemic; a fate that was realized after the Great Recession of 2007-2009.
“This is a pivotal moment for all of higher education,” Thomas said. “Those who can adapt to this new normal will thrive, while those who continue to look backwards will struggle to survive. Since even before the Great Recession, the business model of most higher education institutions has been under pressure by changing student demographics, rising costs, and the many choices technology has provided students on how to learn.”
Nearly 200 full-time employees will also face pay cuts effective June 1, which will extend to at least Dec. 31, 2021. Depending on their income levels, faculty that earn more than $55,000 will incur a 10 to 15 percent pay reduction.
Thomas voluntarily decreased his pay by 25 percent.
Other reductions include: absorption additional job responsibilities due to the cutbacks, the suspension of merit increases, hiring, non-essential purchasing, and travel.
The first phase is expected to save the college $3.4 million. A second phase is said to oversee the consolidation of academic programs.
“Our immediate focus will be to bring our faculty and staff back together to chart a course through the opportunities presented by this new reality we’re all in," Thomas added. "It will require an entrepreneurial spirit and innovation in order to diversify and grow our revenue streams – while upholding our mission and celebrating the traditions and people that make Morehouse unique.”
Non-exempt employees and those whose jobs are funded by federal grants will not be affected by the pay cuts.
