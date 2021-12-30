ATLANTA (CBS46) — Morehouse College in Atlanta has announced that it will transition to remote instruction until Jan. 28 because of the increase in transmission of COVID-19.
Classes will initially resume virtually on Jan. 12. In-person operations will be delayed for most non-essential employees. Select staff will be allowed to return on Jan. 24 while most staff will return on a staggered schedule starting Feb. 1.
Morehouse will also delay the start of residential house move-in and in-person operations, add new testing requirements prior to arrival on campus for the spring semester, and include a booster shot mandate.
The college is also requiring its students and staff to obtain a PCR test prior to arriving on campus for the spring semester or to move into residential houses. Additionally, the school is requiring all students and staff to get the booster shot.
All on-campus events in January have also been canceled or moved.
Morehouse has approximately 2,200 students.
