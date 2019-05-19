ATLANTA (CBS46) – For many college graduates, they may quickly forget the words or even the name of the commencement speaker. It’s probably safe to say the graduating students at Morehouse College Sunday will never forget the amazing gift they received from their speaker.
The commencement was delivered by Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. As Chairman Smith was wrapping up his remarks, he delivered a line that sent every student and their loved ones into a frenzy.
“My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans,” Smith told the stunned crowd.
"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans!" -Robert F. Smith told the graduating Class of 2019 @RFS_Vista #MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/etG8JhVA46— Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 19, 2019
Smith had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school. The pledge to eliminate student debt for the class of 2019 is estimated to be $40 million.
Smith said he expected the recipients to "pay it forward" and said he hoped that "every class has the same opportunity going forward."
While details haven’t been made public yet, Smith’s pledge to pay off the student debt of all the graduating class came as he was also part of the class. He received an honorary degree making him an honorary member of the Morehouse Class of 2019.
