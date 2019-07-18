ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Morehouse College is expanding its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an administrator.
CBS46 first reported the story on July 17 when social media was ablaze with accusations that Assistant Director of Student Services Demarcus K. Crews had sexually harassed multiple students at the historically black college.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Social media was ablaze Wednesday afternoon when videos of students …
As the college caught wind of the viral posts and public outcry for action, Crews was placed on unpaid administrative leave and an investigation was opened.
On Thursday, Morehouse released a second statement regarding the investigation:
"Morehouse College is expanding its sexual misconduct investigation to include the examination of new complaints filed against additional employees. The new complaints were reported Wednesday following allegations made by students on social media.
No further information is available at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.