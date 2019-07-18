ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Morehouse College is expanding its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an administrator.

CBS46 first reported the story on July 17 when social media was ablaze with accusations that Assistant Director of Student Services Demarcus K. Crews had sexually harassed multiple students at the historically black college.

As the college caught wind of the viral posts and public outcry for action, Crews was placed on unpaid administrative leave and an investigation was opened.

On Thursday, Morehouse released a second statement regarding the investigation:

"Morehouse College is expanding its sexual misconduct investigation to include the examination of new complaints filed against additional employees. The new complaints were reported Wednesday following allegations made by students on social media.

No further information is available at this time."

