A $200,000 Bank of America grant is helping Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) upgrade its technological infrastructure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The improvements will aid MSM in creating complete continuity in its online learning environment for its students and researchers.
“Morehouse School of Medicine’s robust curriculum offers a strong foundation to train medical professionals serving Atlanta and beyond,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “Our partnership will help further these efforts through quality academic instruction and educational support for job training.”
MSM will use the funds to replace hardware, update software, and adopt standard technology platforms across the institution.
“The Bank of America grant will allow Morehouse School of Medicine to give its students and researchers access to leading-edge technologies that will enhance our overall learning environment as we train the next generation of medical practitioners to address health disparities in underserved communities across the country,” said President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD.
The pandemic forced MSM, and other schools around the globe, to quickly pivot to digital learning, bringing awareness to areas in need of technological upgrades.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the institution was required to pivot to virtual learning and rely more on technology. Now, the Bank of America grant will help MSM develop a full suite of tools and services to support students and faculty and provide continuous access to the learning and teaching environment," said the school in a press release.
MSM is also one of several organizations that helped to distribute 40,000 masks and other personal protective equipment alongside Bank of America.
