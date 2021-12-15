ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Students at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) are upset that the school is delaying a “financial gift” promised to students.
It seemed Christmas came early last week when students received an email from Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice, informing them each student would receive $6,300 no later than Dec. 15.
The payment, which would not be applied to institutional-related expenses, was possible because of the CARES Act, the letter explained.
“Initially, I was relieved because a lot of medical students are living off student loans,” said Student A, who asked to remain anonymous. “We have to be frugal.”
“It was supposed to be no strings attached, whatever need you may have,” Student B, who also asked to remain anonymous, added. “So, that could be transportation, rent, utilities, you name.”
On Tuesday, a new letter went out to students saying that the Department of Education informed the school they must prove the funds are needed. Students were told MSM would now only give up to $4,800 to students, and that the money would be “awarded based on documentation and demonstrated financial need.”
“It doesn’t make sense that they would renege on eligibility,” Student B said. “We had a townhall meeting and it really was more so them trying to pacify us and that we should be grateful and it’s not their fault.”
CBS46 reached out to MSM for comment several times but had not received a response as of the Wednesday evening.
“I expected more from a school that already experiences disparities,” Student B said. “If we’re supposed to advocate for health equity and equity among people in general, why is we’re not getting that from our own institution, and why aren’t receiving straight-forward answers?”
Med students who spoke to CBS46 on condition of anonymity said they would’ve rather the school had held off on the initial announcement until they knew when and how much of the money would be available.
“At the end of the day, they promised us money on a specific date,” Student A said. “A lot of us were using this for our livelihood.”
“I’m just questioning the integrity of our school and who is handling our finances, and do they really care about the students that go there, who pay tuition,” Student B said. “We’re owed this money.”
The letter sent on Tuesday stated students who prove financial hardship should start receiving the lesser payment in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.