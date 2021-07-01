ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --Morehouse School of Medicine’s Center for Maternal Health Equity is launching a research study designed to explore the causes and issues behind health inequity among pregnant and post-partum Black women in the United States.
Starting in July, Black mothers in Georgia, New Jersey, Louisiana, and the District of Columbia, will be invited to take part in an interview process to discuss Maternal Near Misses, a condition that occurs when a woman nearly dies, but survives from a complication occurring during pregnancy, childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.
“More than 700 women die each year in this country from problems related to pregnancy or delivery complications – this is not only tragic, but largely preventable,” said President Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD Morehouse School of Medicine.
Georgia along with New Jersey, Louisiana, and the District of Columbia have the highest maternal mortality rates among Black women in the U.S.
According to MSM, what is not documented are MNM incidents during pregnancy and birth.
An estimated 50,000 women experience severe, unexpected health problems related to pregnancy that may have long-term health consequences. The research interviews will explore the women’s stories including their pregnancies and birth experiences, and the care they received.
The insights will identify ways to provide more equitable care to this community and be used as data points to influence maternal health legislation, clinical practice and health care strategy.
The research project will also incorporate incarcerated women.
This important perspective has been missing from the maternal health studies to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.