Morris Brown College (MBC) has become an official candidate to regain accreditation. She school's accreditation was revoked in 2002 due to debt and financial mismanagement.
Candidacy indicates that the institution is in compliance with the standards and criteria, has been evaluated by an on-site peer team, and in the professional judgment of the evaluation team and the Accreditation Commission, the institution provides sound instruction and student services.
In obtaining accreditation candidacy, Morris Brown is now eligible to apply to the U.S Department of Education to participate in financial aid programs and Title IV funding.
MBC was founded by formerly enslaved religious leaders at Big Bethel AME Church in 1881. It is the first college in Georgia to be owned and operated by African Americans.
Notable alumni of MBC include Alberta Williams King, mother of Martin Luther King, Jr., and James Alan McPherson, the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
The accreditation candidacy comes on the heels of a rewarding partnership between the college and CGI Merchant Group, a minority-owned global investment management firm which includes a $30 million investment in the historic college.
The investment will go toward converting existing facilities into an upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex.
Construction is expected to begin in the latter part of 2021.
