Morris Brown College celebrates accreditation candidacy, begins federal funding process

Morris Brown College is one step closer to a return to glory. The Historically Black College has earned candidacy to regain full accreditation, a milestone nearly 20 years in the making.
“As a candidate institution, we have the full rights of a fully accredited institution,” Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
When he became Morris Brown’s 19th President, Dr. James vowed to fully restore the school under a plan he called “the hard reset.”
“We have wiped all the past clean and we are moving forward. It is a new day for Morris Brown College,” James said. “We have a new president. We have a new board. We have new faculty. We have a new CFO. Trust in Morris Brown College. We are operating with integrity. We are operating under a very strong academic rigor,” he explained.
Morris Brown lost its accreditation due to financial mismanagement from a previous president in 2002. Since that time, the school has struggled to keep student enrolled, operated with a skeleton staff, and few resources, but vowed to never close its doors.
“We’ve gone 18, 19, almost 20 years without our accreditation and most schools would have shut their door forever with the trials and tribulations that Morris Brown has been through,” James said. “We are just so excited that we were able to stand. We are a family here at Morris Brown.”
One of the biggest advantages of earning accreditation candidate status is that the school can again apply for federal financial aid for its students.
“When we lost our accreditation, we went from about 2,700 students to 50 students overnight. That’s primarily because students lost access to federal financial aid,” James said. “Financial aid is absolutely a game changer for us. We anticipate that once we get the financial aid the flood gates will open up with students and folks who are interested in Morris Brown College.”
A dedicated member of MBC family is Jeffery Miller a leader amongst alumni and a former drum major in the renowned Marching Wolverine Band.
“Even though we are smaller now and we don’t have the 2,000 or 3,000 students, we never lost that fire. Our backs might have been against the wall, but we never gave up,” said Miller, the President of the DeKalb County Chapter of Morris Brown College Alumni Association.
Miller says his daughter will enrolling at Morris Brown this fall. “I have that faith. It never went anywhere, and I always talked to my children [about MBC] and bringing them on campus, and now it’s bringing it into fruition.”
Morris Brown was founded in the basement of Atlanta’s Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. James says Morris Brown is the only school in the state founded by Black people for Black people—a legacy he carries with pride and responsibility.
“What our ancestors gave to build this institution, it will not die on my watch,” James told Mason. “We want to continue being a haven for hungry souls,” he explained, quoting a verse from the storied school’s alma mater.
“We are going to make sure that we feed anyone who desires a strong rigorous academic education so that they can graduate, go on to graduate school, or go on out into the work force and be a contributing figure to our society,” James went on.
James says the school hopes to one day rejoin the United Negro College Fund and the Atlanta University Center consortium along with Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark-Atlanta University, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC).
“Morris Brown is the heartbeat of the Au Center. I don’t bite my tongue when I say that,” Dr. James said. “We were the lifeblood of the AU Center and we are just so appreciative of everybody that is still here in the AU Center, all of the presidents, all of the institutions have been very supportive to Morris Brown College, but we are a little bit different.”
James says he looks forward to seeing a vibrant and thriving campus with students learning again.
“We anticipate bringing back student life, bringing the band back. We anticipate bringing some sports back, we are going to start very small, but we anticipate bringing back some very, very strong energy to the AU Center and we just look forward to coming back into the fold,” James said.
Downsizing from a sprawling campus to three buildings, Morris Brown works operates with four full-time staff members and about 25 adjunct staff. The three major fields of study are business, psychology, and music. The school is now launching the first e-sports performance degree and transforming the science building into a 30-million dollar Hilton Hotel which will be tied to a hospitality management training program, that James says will be a signature program for the school to train Black hotel and restaurant owners, managers, and workers. The hotel will begin construction this year, with a targeted completion date in 2023.
“From my understanding no school has ever come back 20 years after losing its accreditation. There have been many schools that have closed over the years and they are still closed today,” James said adding that he has received multiple phone calls from HBCU’s that have had to close over the years whose leadership is looking at Morris Brown for guidance in reopening.
James says he hopes donors will take interest in the school as well.
“One thing I want to clarify for major donors is Morris Brown is good soil to consider regarding philanthropy,” James said. “There are a lot of HBCU’s that have received $10 million, $20 million, $50 million dollar gifts. Morris Brown has not received such a gift yet, and I think a lot of people were waiting to see what we’re we going to do regarding our accreditation, regarding the hotel deal and everything that’s going on here…. We did it. We are good ground to pour in financially regarding major gifts,” James exclaimed.
He encourages interested students, alumni, and potential donors to visit the school’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.