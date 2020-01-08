ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Morris Brown College, which for years has been on the brink of closing, just got a huge financial boost.
The church denomination that founded the college just announced it is forgiving millions of dollars of debt that the college owed the church.
$4 million to be exact.
That's how much Morris Brown owed the AME church. This morning, that debt has been erased. The announcement came Tuesday night.
Top leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church voted to forgive over $4-million in debt owed to it by Morris Brown College.
In exchange, the college has agreed to establish a scholarship program for AME Church members. This could be a big boost for Morris Brown, which lost its accreditation nearly 18 years ago and is trying to get it back.
Without being accredited, students cannot get federal financial aid, so the scholarship program should boost enrollment.
Right now, only about 40 students are enrolled.
Back in October, CBS46 spoke with the interim president of Morris Brown after the school got a scholarship donation from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which was paying forward a gift from music artist Kanye West.
“When I came into this position, I knew it was going to be a heavy lift. Not because of our history of who we are as an institution, but because it's been so long that we've been unaccredited,” said Dr. Kevin James. “So, to have so many people rallying behind Morris Brown at this time is a huge win for us and we just need that continued support."
Dr. James says his goal is for the school to be accredited this year with the Trans-National Association of Christian colleges.
