Morris Brown College (MBC) is proud to announce it has regained its accreditation and recognition by the U.S. Department of Education after nearly twenty years in the making.
This two-decade effort marks a historical and monumental milestone for the 140-year-old college.
MBC earning its accreditation candidacy demonstrates that the institution follows proper standards and criteria, and the institution provides sound instruction and student services.
In 2002, Morris Brown’s accreditation was revoked due to debt and financial mismanagement, which barred students from applying for Federal Financial Aid.
Since regaining accreditation, now, Morris Brown is eligible to apply to and participate in financial aid programs.
MBC was founded by formerly enslaved religious leaders at Big Bethel AME Church in 1881, it is the first college in Georgia to be owned and operated by African Americans.
Notable alumni of MBC include Alberta Williams King, mother of Martin Luther King, Jr., and James Alan McPherson, the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
The accreditation candidacy comes on the heels of a rewarding partnership between the college and a minority-owned global investment management firm.
There are investment opportunities for the college, including a $30 million project to convert existing facilities into an upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex.
Construction is expected to begin in the latter part of 2021.
“We are elated about accreditation candidacy and making history. I want to thank all the faculty and staff for their hard work. We intend on making history as the first HBCU to regain its status after a twenty-year hiatus and the first HBCU to have a flagged hotel on its campus for a hospitality education program. These achievements have sparked other closed HBCU’s to try again. Without the resilience, support, and prayers from the Board of Trustees, African Methodist Episcopal church, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community, we would not be here," says Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College.
