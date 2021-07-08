ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – After a national search by AGB Search Firm, Morris Brown College welcomed Dr. Anthony B. Johnson as its new Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College said, “As we continue to work through THE HARD RESET, we are thrilled to have Dr. Johnson. He has a wealth of experience in leading HBCU’s through accreditation, student progress, governance, fiscal stability, and academic affairs. I welcome him to my senior team to take Morris Brown College’s academic department and its programs to the next level in our storied history.”
Dr. Anthony Johnson brings to Morris Brown College extensive administrative experience having served at a broad range of higher education institutions including HBCU’s.
This experience includes the development and implementation of accreditation and program review processes, procedures, assessment, and accountability measures. He most recently served as the Interim Vice President for Academic Affair and Chief Academic Officer at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas; Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Associate Professor at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana; and, Associate Dean and Assistant Dean at Howard University’s School of Education in Washington, DC.
Moreover, Dr. Johnson served as the Assessment Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the College of Education at Grambling State University and served as a Distinguished Faculty Member in the Summer Teachers’ Institute sponsored by Florida International University.
Dr. Johnson’s experience with assessment and accreditation includes serving on visiting teams for The National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). In addition to leading efforts to develop assessment systems that embrace both initial and advanced programs, his work has resulted in reaffirmation of accreditation.
Dr. Johnson attended University of Southern Mississippi and earned his bachelor’s degree in Counseling Psychology; a master’s degree in Elementary Education from Jackson State University, and a Doctorate in Education with a concentration in Special Education, Research & Statistics from Jackson State University.
Dr. Johnson currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Institutes for Historically Underserved Students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.