ATLANTA (CBS46) – Officials with Morris Brown College said Friday the school has been approved as an institute of higher learning from the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commissions as the school fights to regain accreditation.
“This is a gigantic first step in our road to full accreditation,” said Dr. Kevin James, interim president of Morris Brown College said in a statement. “We are on a positive path to resurrecting this historic black college back to prominence and creating an environment in which students will receive an education that is held in high regard. We are now in search of significant donors to pour into our institution now that we have this momentum.”
The school has been working to become an accredited for more than a decade. MBC said it was simultaneously working on the application for recognition by GNPEC and the accreditation agency, TRACS (Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools).
