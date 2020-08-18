COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Mortgage payment assistance of up to $4,800 is available to help Cobb homeowners who have fallen behind on their payments due to financial hardships related to COVID-19.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners announced the approval of $4.8 million in emergency funding on Tuesday. Homeowners who have experienced an involuntary financial hardship, medical hardship or death of a spouse/co-borrower are eligible for the mortgage payment assistance. Applicants must have resided in the home prior to March 1, 2020, must currently occupy the home and must be delinquent on their mortgage payments.
Visit cobbhomesaver.org to review a complete list of eligibility criteria and to apply. Grant applications are being accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis and all applications will be reviewed and processed in the order they are received. Grant amounts awarded to homeowners may vary.
Note: If you experience an error message or trouble accessing the website, please clear your browser's cache and browsing history and try again or try using another internet browser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.