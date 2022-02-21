ATLANTA (CBS46) — Mortgage rates are on the rise. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are around four-percent. Just last year they were a bit over two-percent. Experts forecast it'll continue to creep up higher.
Aaron Gregory lives in downtown Atlanta. He's been on the hunt to buy a home for more than six months.
"I just think it's better to have a property in my own name, just for, as an asset," said Gregory. "It's been a little difficult, only because it is very competitive. As soon as you find a place - especially in my price range - it seems like they just go, just as fast as you find them."
According to real estate experts, the competition is only getting stiffer.
"Believe it or not, inventory is still even tighter than it was this time last year. Inventory is down, which is putting a lot of pressure on a still very-strong marketplace," said David Boehmig, CEO of Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty.
With so much demand, Boehmig says inventory is down almost 30-percent across the state. Mortgage rates are jumping again.
"As rates go up, it is going to have an effect on demand, we just haven't seen it yet," said Boehmig. "Four-percent while it is still objectively speaking a great rate, it is markedly higher than it was a year ago."
For real estate agents, this means things are moving quickly.
"We're seeing bidding wars, we're seeing really high competition when it comes to buyers. We're seeing multiple offers just being put into one home," said Ashley Johnson, realtor at BLEU Real Estate.
Tipping the scales between those who are buying and those who are selling.
"Low inventory, so, it is a seller's market and I still see it being a seller's market this year," said Johnson.
Buyers are forced to act fast.
"Be aggressive. If you find something that you like, take care of all the steps first, as much as you can, before getting into it. And if you like something, just jump on it immediately," said Gregory.
