CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Health officials say mosquitoes tested in the area of Ashford Park in Chamblee, Brookhaven, and unincorporated DeKalb County have tested positive for West Nile virus.
The insects were caught in a DeKalb County Board of Health mosquito trap. The Board monitors mosquitoes traps year round across the county in an effort to collect data on mosquito-borne illnesses that pose a treat to the community.
"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no data or scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes," says the DeKalb County Board of Health.
To reduce the spread of West Nile virus, the Board of Health advises people to take the following precautions:
• Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.
• Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.
• Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.
• Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.
• Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.
• Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.
• Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.
A trap in Brookhaven tested positive as well as a trap in unincorporated DeKalb County.
For more information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900 or visit: https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.