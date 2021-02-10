Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced at a press conference Wednesday that $59.6 million has been appropriated in the amended 2020-2021 fiscal year budget to give a one-time, $1,000 bonus to state employees who earn less than $80,000 a year.
The bonuses will go to nearly 57,000 state employees at most state agencies.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan joined Ralston at the press conference.
