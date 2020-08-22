CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Clayton Counties' 7th Most Wanted Man is behind bars, according to a Clayton County sheriff spokesperson.
Deputies reported Alex Eugene was added to the most wanted list in March after police responded to a call from a woman who said Eugene dragged her down the street from a vehicle.
The woman told officers she and her 13-year-old son were riding inside a car with Eugene in Riverdale. During the drive, Eugene allegedly made sexual comments to the woman.
Moments later, there was a verbal dispute between Eugene and the woman, and the woman attempted to leave the car.
Police said the argument escalated and Eugene allegedly choked the woman and snatched her phone.
“When Eugene stopped choking the victim, she attempted to remove her belongings from Eugene’s vehicle. Eugene quickly got into the driver’s side of the vehicle and drove away while the victim was still inside, dragging her down the street”, deputies wrote.
The woman had minor injuries from the incident.
Eugene was arrested by U.S. Marshall agents in Alabama, Clayton deputies reported.
