COMMERCE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Guests of the Red Roof Inn off Highway 441 in Commerce are getting their water from a fire hydrant, the CBS46 Bulldog learned.
And up until this morning--through an old fire hose. The motel telling us--guests haven't noticed--and they haven't tried to hide it.
But a tipster called us concerned about unsafe particles in the fire hose, not to mention the hookup is utilizing a fire hydrant possibly needed for a fire.
Since a September water line broke, the City of Commerce told us the hydrants has been a temporary fix, and the water is safe. But new piping to replace the hose was only installed today the motel says--after we starting asking questions earlier this week.
We've learned the delay in fixing this is over permitting. The state told us today they have given clearance to move forward with emergency work there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.