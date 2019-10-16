BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- People living at an extended stay Motel in Bartow County had only twenty-four hours to collect their belongings and find a new place to go.
Over a hundred families were packing up their belongings on Wednesday at the Budgetel Inn.
“How do they expect us to be able to get a place to live and everything in 24 hours?” said Lauren Taylor, who had been living here since July.
Dozens of frustrated families packed up their possessions on a short notice without a clue of what their next move would be.
“I’m beyond stressed, because right now my husband is at work, and usually my kids are in daycare, I’m at work, but with all this going on, I had to miss work, so I could be with them, and get this taken care of, making sure they weren’t putting our stuff out on the street,” Taylor added.
Early Tuesday afternoon, the Bartow County Health Department showed up at the inn for a routine inspection; they found many violations.
The Environmental Health Manager with the Bartow County Health Department, Victor Abercrombie, told CBS46, “We found that due to the severity of the violations, it did warrant being suspended, and a few other issues that were just outside the realm of what a tourist court or what a hotel should be”
Some of those violations included fire hazards among other things.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern was told “no comment” from the owner and property manager, but she was told they were given ample time to correct any violations.
“We had been working with the owner of this facility for about a year now, I actually had them come and sit with us at our health department and went over what needed to be done,” Abercrombie said, “If there were something to happen, we don’t want those families in this facility that could potentially end up being injured or worse.”
However corrections were never made and those living at the inn say staff never even gave them a heads up.
“I’m a disabled veteran, I get so much money a month from the government, and this is all I can afford,” Hollingsworth said, “I’ve got, maybe a couple hundred dollars on me.”
Many government agencies were at the motel making sure everyone had other arrangements.
Some of the people who were living at the Budgetel Inn told CBS46 they were told they’d get a refund if they paid in advance…but it could take a few days.
So, for now -- many agencies, like the Health Department, Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, school system, faith-based groups, volunteers…are all coming together to help with food and housing, until these people can figure out a more permanent solution.
