Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) A mother accused of attempting to scam her disabled son out of $200,000 has turned herself in to authorities.
Yvonne Longmire, 58, is accused of using 23 year-old Maurice Ford to pose as her son in order to get the money from a trust fund.
The two were able to convince a probate court and physician and the fund was relinquished to them but before they could make a withdrawal, an attorney became suspicious and an investigation was launched.
After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Ford was not Longmire's son and arrest warrants were issued for both.
Ford was later apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona. Longmire turned herself in on Friday afternoon.
Longmire's son, 20 year-old Lee Earnest Longmire, later became a ward of the state but has not been seen since. His mother claims that Lee Earnest is okay but she is not assisting police to his whereabouts.
Yvonne Longmire is facing several charges, including perjury, forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, criminal solicitation, and exploitation of an at-risk adult.
She is being held without bond. Maurice Ford is still awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
If you have any information on Lee Earnest Longmire, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.