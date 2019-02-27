Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Police have a man in custody and are searching for a woman accused of attempting to steal $200,000 from her disabled son.
Gwinnett Police are searching for 58 year-old Yvonne Longmire, who is accused of using another man as an impostor in order to secure money from a trust fund in her son's name, 20 year-old Lee Earnest Longmire.
Police say Yvonne Longmire tried to pass off 23 year-old Maurice Ford as her son in probate court and to a physician.
Longmire and Ford were able to convince the court and physician that Ford was her son and the money was relinquished to them.
Before they were able to make a withdrawal, the former conservator attorney and his paralegal became suspicious. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Ford was not Longmire's son and arrest warrants were issued for both.
Ford was later apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona while Longmire remains on the loose. Police have also attempted to contact Lee Earnest Longmire but have not been able to.
Yvonne Longmire is currently charged with perjury, forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, criminal solicitation, and exploitation of an at-risk adult.
She is believed to be traveling in a green, 2006 Ford F-150 pickup with the Georgia license tag of PRE3129.
if you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
