ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The scene of a two-car collision in now being looked at by homicide investigators after an infant was killed.
Atlanta Police were called to the accident around 7 p.m. Monday in the the area of Chappell Road near Eason Street. In one vehicle was a father and the infant, and in the other vehicle was the infant's mother.
Thus far investigators have pieced together that the mother crashed into the father's vehicle. Both the father and child sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
Shortly after transport the infant succumb to its' injuries.
The mother, who has not yet been identified, was detained by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
