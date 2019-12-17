GAINESVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- A Gainesville mother faces a murder charge in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.
In the early hours of December 16, police responded to an emergency call at an apartment complex on 800 block of Summit Street.
Upon arrival, officials discovered a 4-year-old female child unresponsive, and immediately transferred her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
After further investigation, authorities said that 32-year-old LaQuicia Jackson of Gainesville allegedly suffocated her child to death. Police arrested Jackson and transferred her to Hall County Detention Center.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 for updates.
