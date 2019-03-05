MORGANTON, GA (CBS46) A mother and her three-year-old son were fatally shot on Monday at an apartment, and now the GBI is investigating.
Fannin County deputies responded to shots fired at the complex located in the 300 block of Underwood Road. As deputies approached the unit, the body of Amber Jackson, 31, and her son Ethan were found on the front steps with apparent gunshot wounds.
Nearby, Joshua Lee Fults, the 35-year-old boyfriend, was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was arrested at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
A warrant for Fults states he is charged with murder, though additional charges are pending the investigation.
