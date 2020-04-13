MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Stories of loss and survival are coming out of Murray County after seven people were killed and 23 were injured during severe storms.
“I never thought this would happen to me. It never crossed my mind. My room was basically here,” said Crystal Castillo.
Castillo was sleeping when she says her entire mobile home was blown across the street.
“I just felt my bed flipped. It happened so fast,” said Castillo. She says when she woke up on the ground, her first thought was of her two small kids.
She says terror set in.
“I started yelling for them,” said Castillo.
That horrific feeling was followed by immense relief.
“I heard my daughter yelling for my brother. I looked over and he actually had my baby, my one year old in his arms. Then my other daughter walked up to us.”
