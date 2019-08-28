ATLANTA, Ga. (CBCS46) -- Through tears and heavy hearts, hundreds poured into the Cascade United Methodist Church to say goodbye to a beloved mother Dr. Marsha Edwards and her two bright adult children, Chris Edwards II and Erin Edwards.
The church quickly filled to standing room only as family members, friends, and classmates filed in. Former students from Woodward Academy shared memories of the Edwards children growing up.
Three large pictures stood on easels at the front alter of the church adorned with dozens of floral arrangements.
The funeral program said he was a “fiercely loyal and protective son and brother.” He graduated Elon University in 2018 with a degree in broadcast journalism. He wanted to be a sports journalist. He worked in the Mayor's Office of Entertainment as the Digital Content Manager.
Family friends called Chris Edwards II “Little Chris” and shared memories of his boyhood, his love for sports, and his sense of humor and concern for others.
Erin Edwards was a journalism student at Boston University who had just completed a summer internship at NBC News in New York City. She was a passionate and gifted young writer and an aspiring journalist.
"She was a storyteller," said Derrick Lottie, Jr. "She was passionate about journalism and she was gifted to write in the most beautiful ways." Lottie, Jr. said Erin taught him to be more caring and to love the people around you.
Governor Brian Kemp, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed were also in attendance.
Both of the Edwards children held internships with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the years. They grew up in the same community as the Bottoms family. She spoke about the Edwards children being a part of the village that is Atlanta, and shared memories of the children as babies, as well as her excitement to see them grow up and endeavor toward their careers.
She said one memory of Chris who was asked to offer advice to younger interns during a meeting in City Hall. "Be kind," she said Chris told the group. "It is just the basic thing you should do," she recalled.
Mayor Bottoms announced that part of the Mayor's Youth Scholarship will be known as The Chris and Erin Youth Scholarship for students pursuing careers in journalism, sports media, and entertainment.
Dr. Marsha Edwards was memorialized in ceremonies by both The Links, Incorporated as well as Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, both family-based social organizations in which she was a beloved member.
She was known as a loving mother who had just returned from a vacation in Italy with Erin days before their deaths. She wrote on social media that she was having a great time vacationing with both her children.
The family asked for privacy as they process the shock and devastation of the losses.
“I think today the pastor and another speaker summed it up best that by saying that it's not to us to figure out the why's and what happened, but just to know that family is what the Majors and Edwards Family represented,” said family friend JoAnne Williams-West.
Seeking understanding against so many questions and looking for peace in the midst of pain, the day was about highlighting the good memories and love the family shared with people all over the world.
“I think the love for this family was shown today in the numbers of people here, and everything you heard was all about each of them and how they shared love with other,” Williams-West said.
The family is survived by Dr. Chris Edwards, a doting father and former husband. Edwards, who is a prominent Atlanta surgeon, was surrounded by family and ministers who consoled him through the day.
