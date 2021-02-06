Gwinnett County firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fatal mobile home fire that killed a woman and her three children.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Saturday at a mobile home located at the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway in Snellville.
A call came into 9-1-1 reporting the fire and when fire units arrived, they saw a large amount of flames coming from the mobile home.
Bystanders told firefighters they tried to save the mom and her children before units arrived, however, the smoke and flames were too extensive.
Final Update: Firefighters entered this window in an attempt to rescue individuals inside. Firefighters remain on scene assisting Investigators. pic.twitter.com/whz4z5aAbO— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.