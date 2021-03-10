Police are investigating what led to a shooting that injured several people including a 6-year-old child in Atlanta.
The incident happened on February 10 at an apartment complex on Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta. During the investigation, police believed that a woman, her 6-year-old son, and a 15-year-old were caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two vehicles, but after further investigation that was not the case. Officials later learned that there was another shooting at the complex just days prior. The child's mother is believed to be involved in that shooting as well.
According to investigators, the mother was the target in both shootings, as retaliation for a previous shooting around Oldknow Drive. Police are now searching for two men believed to be two of the shooters responsible for wounding four people.
Investigators also believe the fourth victim, a man in his early twenties is one of the shooters targeting the mother and her child.
