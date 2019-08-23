DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was quite the scary moment for a new mom and her eight-month old baby.
"I just moved into this home," said the woman who asked not to be identified. She told CBS46 she hadn't been in her new home for more than three weeks after moving to Atlanta from California.
"It was scary, like I was still in shock even to right now. I've never had anything like that happen to me, it was surreal," she added after having her home violated on Monday, Aug. 19.
The surreal moment was captured on a RING camera. Video shows a man, who police have identified as 20-year-old Clayborn Avery, breaking into her front door and walking through her home all while she and her baby were downstairs in the basement.
"My RING had been going off all night and I just thought it was bugs in front of the camera, so I didn't think about it too much," she said.
When she realized there was no bug, she saw Avery had already made his entrance and even broken into her vehicle parked outside.
Video then shows the woman yelling "Get off my front door ... help!"
After yelling, she threatened frantically to call the police, but Avery seemed unfazed. So, she picked up her baby and ran through the back door screaming for help.
Thankfully, a neighbor heard her cries and called the police, but not before Avery was able to steal a tv, PS4, XBOX, and purse with her identification inside.
The woman say although the incident left her shaken, she is most thankful her baby girl is okay.
"I'd rather me than her, so it was all about making sure my neighbor got her. As long as someone could hold her I know at least she's safe."
As for Avery, police say he turned himself in Wednesday. He is being housed in DeKalb County Jail where he has been charged with burglary.
