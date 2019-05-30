HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County officials arrested a woman on Wednesday due to having four outstanding arrest warrants for child cruelty.
According to investigators, Rebecca Shelby, 38, had failed to report physical, mental and sexual abuse of her four children by her husband Scott Shelby.
Police reported the child abuse happened back in January of 2017 through March 2018.
Shelby was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree child cruelty.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office said this case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.