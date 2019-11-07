CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cherokee County mother is facing multiple charges for bringing a gun to a school.
Kimberly Bacon is charged with cruelty to children-criminal negligence and making terroristic threats.
On November 6, police say Bacon arrived at Mill Creek Middle School with gun. She was observed manipulating the gun and caused the school to go on lock down.
It is not clear if Bacon has a child at the school.
She due to appear in court on November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.