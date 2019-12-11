ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Diana Elliott is in the Fulton County jail, charged with cruelty to children. Police said she abandoned her special needs son at Grady Memorial Hospital last week.
Sheldon Linen, 14, was found outside of the hospital on December 4th. Police said he appeared malnourished and was unable to communicate with hospital staff.
Officers asked the public for help identifying Linen and 37-year-old Elliott, who were captured on hospital surveillance video.
“We were overwhelmed with tips,” said Lt. Jeff Baxter with the Atlanta police department. “We were overwhelmed with support as soon as the story broke.”
On Tuesday, police found Elliott staying at a DeKalb County hotel with her three other children. She is a single mother and told police she left Linen at Grady Hospital because she was overwhelmed caring for all of her kids.
“She indicated there were a lot of things going on in her life that were making it hard for her to support her family,” Baxter explained.
Though some believe Elliott did what was best, police said her actions have consequences. Officers said the situation could have ended much worse.
“She went to the hospital with him. She walked around inside and then she decided to go outside and leave him outside abandoned knowing that he couldn’t speak, knowing that he couldn’t articulate himself.”
All of Elliott’s children are now being evaluated by DFCS. Linen remains at Grady Memorial Hospital.
“The crazy thing was she was already in Grady,” Baxter said. “She was inside walking around with him, so why not just grab the arm of anyone in Grady and say ‘hey I’m having a crisis here. I need help. I can’t care for this child.’”
If anyone is interested in helping the family, police said to go through DFCS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.