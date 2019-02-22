Hall County, GA (CBS46) A Hall County woman is behind bars after police say she subjected her 5 year-old son to unnecessary medical treatments and medications.
Teresa Lynne Roth, 34, of Lulu, was arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
Police say between January of 2016 until October of 2018, Roth subjected her 5 year-old son to unnecessary physical and medical pain by forcing him to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and medications.
While in Roth's care, the child was taking numerous medications, wheelchair bound and on a feeding tube. Roth drew disability on the child's behalf.
A warrant was secured for Roth on Thursday and she was arrested later that day.
She's charged with first-degree child cruelty.
No bond has been issued.
