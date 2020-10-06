PANAMA CITY, Fla. (CBS46) - Investigators arrested a 30-year-old Florida mother for the hot car death of her child on September 2.
Bay County Sheriff’s Department charged Megan Dauphin with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Deputies responded to a medical call involving an infant at Dauphin’s residence on Canal Avenue in Panama City, Florida. First responders found a newborn inside a vehicle. The child had been left for several hours. A deputy did CPR on the child. When EMS arrived, the infant was pronounced dead.
During the investigation that day, drug paraphernalia was discovered in the home. A blood test confirmed that Dauphin was under the influence of methamphetamine the morning she left her infant in the vehicle.
Dauphin is in the Bay County jail.
