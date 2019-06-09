SMYRNA, Ga (CBS46) -- A mother who reported her son missing has been charged in the case.
Smyrna Police spent hours in the early hours Saturday morning looking for 11-year-old Davion Prouse. His mother reported him missing around 1am Saturday morning after an argument with his parents.
The boy was found safe and sound.
Police continued their investigation into what led to the boy's disappearance.
They charged the boy's mother, 30-year-old Jessica Maria Prowse, with several counts: felony false statements, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
