A Morgan County mother has been charged with her child's death.
Police responded to a domestic call at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning in the 1200 block of Riverwalk Road in Bishop.
When officers arrived, they found 7-year-old Maddox Jones' parents at the residence, 36-year-old Alison Jones and 50-year-old Douglas Jones. Maddox was found fatally shot.
Alison Jones was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. She is being held at the Morgan County Detention Center without bond.
