HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Motherhood may have been too much for a 25-year-old woman now facing a murder and aggravated battery charge after her three-month-old infant died from alleged abuse.
First responders were called to the AppleTree Inn where Elba Maureen Santiago and her daughter were staying in the 100 block of S. Main Street on Monday. When EMS arrived the infant was reportedly unresponsive and transported to Scottish Rite-Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for injuries caused by alleged child abuse.
The infant later died at the hospital.
The mother, Santiago, has been charged with murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery.
Cornelia Police say the investigation remains active.
"This case has shocked the conscience of everyone involved, so please keep the family and all public safety personnel involved in your prayers," said Police Chief Chad Smith in a released statement.
