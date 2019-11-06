DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother was arrested and charged child cruelty in Gwinnett on Monday.
The Gwinnett County Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) were notified after a mandated reporter from Chattahoochee Elementary School called DFACS after noticing a visible injury on the eight-year-old’s back, authorities say.
After further investigation, Duluth Police Department arrested 28-year-old Meranda Bell. Bell told officials that her child stole money from her purse and as a punishment forced the child to a push-up/plank position. She then added that every time the child moved, she would hit her child with a belt.
Bell was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail and charged with Cruelty to Children.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.