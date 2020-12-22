Canton Police have charged a 20-year-old mother in the death of her toddler.
Police say Chloe Driver is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children causing excessive physical pain, aggravated assault with intent to rape/murder/rob, and aggravated battery for the December 8 murder of 13-month old Hannah Nicole Driver.
Driver is currently being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.
The fatal incident unfolded at a residence on the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard. Investigators found Driver and her daughter at the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both were transported to a hospital, however, investigators say the toddler succumbed to her injuries.
Driver was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
