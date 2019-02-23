ADAIRSVILLE, GA (CBS46) A Bartow County mother is behind bars and facing multiple charges after her nine-month-old baby passed away on Saturday.
Baby James Raylan Wheat was born May 12, 2018 to 22-year-old Destiney Diane Wheat. When police responded to a home in the 200 block of North Main Street they found the baby with a shallow heartbeat and not breathing in the back room of the home. The baby was transported to Cartersville Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to investigators, baby James was born premature and required an oxygen mask as part of a prescribed treatment to combat various illnesses related to his early birth.
An autopsy and diagnostic of the oxygen machine showed the baby had not been receiving treatment as prescribed by doctors.
Just a week earlier baby James was checked out of the hospital by his mother, despite medical staff warning her that doing so could result in the child's death.
According to DFACS, the residence was unsanitary, multiple diapers were scattered about, there was a roach infestation and clues leading to illegal drug use. Police also noted smelling the odor of marijuana as they approached the house.
The mother, Destiney, was arrested and transported to Bartow County Jail. She is charged with murder in the second degree, cruelty to children and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
