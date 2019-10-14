POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – A mother and her two children have been found safe after they were allegedly abducted at knife point early Monday morning.
Police said the children's father, Armando (Jouse) Portilla, 22, took Yajaria Lira Ramirez, 23, Scarlet Lira, age 1, and Kael Lira, age 2, by force around 2 a.m. from 3793 Forest Hill Road in Powder Springs.
Police had previously said Portilla may have been traveling to California and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say the mother and children were able to separate from their alleged abductor and drive to safety in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.