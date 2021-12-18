ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta mother and daughter are working hard this holiday season to help families put gifts under their trees.
It all started when a 16-year old girl decided she wanted to help others.
"We have a lot of stuff like toys, hats, gloves," said Heaven Hightower on Saturday while going over her collection of items to be gifted to families in need. "We're having our seventh annual Christmas event."
Her mother, Tonika Hightower, says they started preparing for this holiday season back in September. "We are helping ten families today and it's forty kids."
The ladies founded their group, "Heaven Help One Help All," seven years ago. They have helped more than 500 families since then.
"I'm very proud. She's very independent. She loves to help around her city and her school. She helps all kinds of ways," said Tonika Hightower about her daughter.
Heaven tells us she loves to help her community year round. "It feels very, very great because every time I see them smile, every time I see them give out that energy, it just makes me smile and it makes me know that I've done my job," she said Saturday, right before handing out gifts to several homes. "Me and my mom both have a wonderful heart, and we didn't like seeing out of the window, families in need."
To donate, contact: heavenhelponehelpall@gmail.com or call 404-781-8680, Facebook & Instagram: Heaven Help One Help All
