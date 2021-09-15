ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While COVID vaccines aren't open to children under 12, the number of COVID cases continues to rise, including in children. But currently trials are underway.
7-year-old Marcus Watkins is one of many young people participating in a Pfizer vaccine trial.
His mother, Missy Moore, told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that Marcus decided to do this because he wanted to get back to the indoor pool for the Special Olympics.
Marcus has autism.
But because he wasn't vaccinated, he wasn't able to do the indoor activity.
"As long as he knew what the outcome was and why he was doing it, then he was motivated to try," Moore said. " Hopefully more children with autism and just in general, will get the vaccine."
Marcus got his first shot days ago.
Before making the drive to Macon, Moore said they spoke with Marcus' doctors and teachers.
"We took this opportunity to be able to support the autism community and special needs community," Moore said. "Because they don't have a lot of children that are able to verbalize that they want this vaccine."
Marcus still needs a second shot, and will receive it in the next several weeks.
Meanwhile, Moore is keeping daily track of how her son is doing throughout the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.