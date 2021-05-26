DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dress right or hold tight for your Drew Charter School Diploma. Several students will be getting their diploma late, for violating the ceremony dress code.
The move had parents so upset, one woman allegedly punched the Dean of Students in the face.
CBS46 Tori Cooper was at the school Wednesday, where she spoke to parents and the school about the dress code. It was supposed to be a right of passage for Drew Charter School students on Saturday.
“It’s always been clear about the dress code, what they tell us to wear we wear,” Drew Charter School Parent Nimat Muhammad said.
However, Atlanta Public Schools police said instead of celebrating, one parent assaulted the Dean of Students after her daughter violated dress code, and was declined a diploma.
“Its their child she can respond however she wants to,” Muhammad said.
The school said five other students also violated dress code and had to wait on their diploma, both boys and girls. Police said on Saturday night the parent, Danielle Alleyne, walked into the auditorium yelling at staff, accusing them of being Uncle Tom’s and picking on her daughter.
The report said the Alleye claimed that the staff would not giver her daughter her diploma for altering her graduation regalia. Police said this all happened just seconds before Alleyen began punching and pushing the Dean of Students, Tamika Allen in the face.
Parents we spoke to said the graduation dress code has changed over the years.
“They didn’t have a problem with open toed shoes then, we wore open toed shoes at our graduation it was never a problem.”
The school said they sent a notice to parents and students about the dress code numerous times. Staff told CBS46 that they offered to provide attire to those who couldn’t afford and paid for a dozen shoes for students.
They said they warned students and parents that non-compliance would result in diploma delays, but as of now all 97 students have their diploma in hand who walked.
“When the rules are set you just have to follow them.”
Police said a warrant has now been issued for Alleyen’s arrest and the school said they are now looking into amending their dress code policy for future graduations.
